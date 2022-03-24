Vandebilt Catholic Theatre presents “Into the Woods”

Story Walk features “The Gruffalo” in Terrebonne ParishMarch 23, 2022
Vendors Needed for White Boot StrollMarch 24, 2022
Vandebilt Catholic High School Theatre presents their production of “Into the Woods.” The Brothers Grimm will hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make on the following dates:
- Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, March 26, at 2:00 p.m. for a family friendly show (first act only)
- Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m.
- Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m.
James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece, and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.
The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results. One of Sondheim’s most popular works, “Into the Woods” is a musically sophisticated show with the opportunity to feature actors adept at dark comedy. Designers will especially enjoy highlighting the fantastical elements of this magical word.