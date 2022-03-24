Vandebilt Catholic Theatre presents “Into the Woods”

Vandebilt Catholic High School Theatre presents their production of “Into the Woods.” The Brothers Grimm will hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make on the following dates:

Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 26, at 2:00 p.m. for a family friendly show (first act only)

Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece, and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.