Vandebilt student places second in Louisiana 6th Congressional District Art Competition

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced the winners of the Louisiana 6th Congressional District Art Competition. Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and more specifically in each congressional district.

Winning first place was Kain Huey, a student at Central High School. His artwork will be showcased in the corridor leading to the U.S. Capitol building for the next year.

The following winners from the 6th Congressional District were also announced:

2nd Place: Kaylin Stoufflet, Vandebilt Catholic. Her artwork will hang in Graves’ Washington, D.C. Office. (artwork pictured above)

3rd Place: Victoria Williams, Baton Rouge Magnet High. Artwork will hang in the Baton Rouge District Office.

4th Place: Mackenzie Batey, The Brighton School. Artwork will hang in the Thibodaux District Office.

5th Place: Camille Piner, Baton Rouge Magnet High. Artwork will hang in the Ascension District Office.

6th Place: Jasmine Oliver, Baton Rouge Magnet High. Artwork will hang in the Livingston District Office.

Honorable Mention: Allen Crosby, Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired. Artwork will hang in the Baton Rouge District Office.

Additionally, Graves’ Facebook audience weighed in and cast their vote. They selected artwork by Hailey Enamorado, Denham Springs High School.. Artwork will hang in the Baton Rouge District Office. To view all the photos in the Facebook Contest, click here.