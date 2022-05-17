Vanessa Davidson, BSN, Honored with Nursing Leadership Award

Terrebonne General Health System congratulates Vanessa Davidson BSN for receiving the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing-Xi Zeta Chapter Excellence Award 2022 for Nursing Leadership Award. The award recognizes nurses who consistently practice excellence in a clinical setting, in nursing education, and/or in nursing leadership.

Davidson has been a member of the Terrebonne General team for ten years. She began as a staff Nurse, then worked as the Clinical Coordinator of the Telemetry Department, and shortly after that transitioned into the Nurse Director Role of the Telemetry Department. She is a board-certified Cardiovascular RN and a member of the Louisiana Organization of Nurse Leaders. Her leadership is prevalent in her nursing role, especially through the five COVID surges and the direct impact of Hurricane Ida. Davidson is an asset to Terrebonne General and works hard to put her nurses on a path of success.