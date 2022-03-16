VCH President addresses incident facts in letter to parents

Dear Parents,

I am writing to you today with an update regarding our school’s response to the incident that occurred on Wednesday, March 9. Unfortunately, social media has spread a number of incorrect narratives and so I thought it best to communicate directly with you so that we, the Vandebilt Catholic community, have a common understanding of the facts and how we have responded.



What happened?

By now, many of you have likely watched the video of the events of that morning. But the following is what took place:

A student walked over to a table of African American students throwing cotton onto the table and then hitting one of the students with a belt.

• Another student videoed the incident and shared it with others.

How have we responded thus far?

– Immediately following the incident on Wednesday morning, school administrators began an investigation. This investigation was underway for several hours before we became aware that there was video of the incident that was taken by a student in the cafeteria.

o That investigation included reviewing surveillance video, interviewing students, and speaking to the parents of students involved. An investigation of this nature takes days to ensure that the school is thorough in its investigation.