Vandebilt Catholic High School announced a historic girls basketball season. The team made a trip to the Division II state semifinals with a record of 24-4.

Freshman, Makayla Charles earned All-District MVP, All-District 1st team in offense and defense, as well as All-State honors with both LGR and LSWA, including All-State Outstanding Player of the Year. This season, Makayla averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2 blocks and 2 assists for the Terriers.