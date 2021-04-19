VCHS Athletic Director, Head Football Coach announces departure

Vandebilt Catholic High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Lance Ledet has announced his departure with the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Coach Ledet will be pursuing a career opportunity outside of teaching and coaching.

In a statement, Lance Ledet shared, “I would like to thank both the current and previous administrative team, David Boudreaux, Jeremy Gueldner, Ginny Medina-Hamilton, Julie Pellegrin, Kayla Vicknair, and Jason Daigle for the opportunity to coach at Vandebilt Catholic. I would also like to thank all the coaches in the athletic department for their commitment to athletics at VCHS. Most importantly, I want to thank our student-athletes for their hard work and dedication, especially the football players I was able to coach over the past two years.”

Vandebilt Catholic would like to thank Coach Ledet for his two years of service to not only the football program, but all terrier athletics.

Jeremy Gueldner, VCHS president stated, “We would like to thank Coach Ledet for his service to Vandebilt Catholic. Although his time here at VCHS was short, he has left a lasting impact on not only our football program, but entire athletic department. His work ethic and commitment to the mission of our school was a great example for our coaches and student-athletes. We wish him luck in his future endeavors.”

Vandebilt Catholic will begin accepting applications for the position of Head Football Coach immediately. Interested candidates should email their resume to principal, Ginny Medina-Hamilton at gmedinahamilton@htdiocese.org.