Vandebilt Catholic High School announced that both the girls and boys soccer teams are headed to the quaterfinals. Following playoff wins over the weekend, both teams advanced to the next level. Cheer the Terriers on as they play tomorrow, February 8. The girls will play at home at the Buddy Marcello Stadium at 6 p.m., while the boys team is scheduled to play in Leesville at 6 p.m. as well.