VCHS honors distinguished community members during 4th Annual President’s Banquet

On Friday, May 31, Vandebilt Catholic High School hosted their 4th Annual President’s Banquet. Jeremy Gueldner, VCHS President, and Doug Hamilton, VCHS Director of Advancement and Alumni, presented awards to distinguished community members.

“Almost 3 years ago Hurricane Ida left our campus in disarray. People questioned if we would ever recover, and while our path has been anything but easy, we stand here tonight as a testament to what Vandebilt Catholic represents to so many,” said Gueldner. “And while we have completed some repairs, and other major improvements are underway, the truth is this – the magic of Vandebilt Catholic has never been the buildings – it has always been the people! It has always been the great teachers, administrators, parents, coaches, brothers, sisters, priests, and volunteers that have created our great tradition of excellence. Tonight we honor four people who continue the great tradition of Vandebilt Catholic.”

Guests included VCHS administration and faculty, Diocesan officials, Brothers of the Sacred Heart leaders, family, friends, supporters, and past Alumni of the Year and past Hall of Fame inductees. The following community members were recognized with awards (all biographies and photos provided by VCHS).

2024 Distinguished Service Award Recipients – This award recognizes individuals who quietly work to help VCHS recognize its mission through volunteer work at the school.

Kevin Ramirez – Kevin Ramirez is a native of Morgan City, LA and longtime resident of Houma, LA. He attended Central Catholic High School in Morgan City and earned his bachelor’s degree in Management from Nicholls State University. He is currently the Director of Recruiting at GIS: Grand Isle Shipyard. Kevin has dedicated over three decades of service to Vandebilt Catholic High School (VCHS) in roles from teacher, to coach, to volunteer, to board member. Read his full biography here.

2024 Alumnus of the Year – The Alumnus of the Year Award is given to a St. Francis de Sales High School, Houma Central Catholic High, or Vandebilt Catholic High School graduate who, through their outstanding achievements in their spiritual, professional, and civic life, have brought honor to themselves and Vandebilt Catholic, and whose contributions have had a broad and positive impact on others.

Dr. Brian Parker – Dr. Brian Parker is a 1998 Vandebilt Catholic graduate who currently resides in New Orleans, LA. While in high school, Brian was involved in many clubs including Chess Club, Latin Club, Campus Ministry, National Honor Society and was a member of the Vandebilt Catholic Regiment, as well as the football and track teams. He was voted Homecoming King, as well as Most Intelligent his senior year. He was also a member of the first VCHS Quiz Bowl team to win a state championship. After high school, Brian attended Louisiana Tech University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering (summa cum laude.) Read his full biography here. 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees – Vandebilt Catholic Hall of Fame recognition is bestowed upon up to four long-time supporters of Vandebilt Catholic. Hall of Fame recipients are former faculty, staff, alumni, parents, and/or community members who through their outstanding achievements in their spiritual, professional and civic lives, have brought honor to themselves and Vandebilt Catholic, and whose contributions have had a broad and positive impact on others. Father Jay Baker – Father Jay Baker was born and baptized in St. Francis de Sales church parish and grew up with his family of five on a farm surrounded by sugarcane fields on Highway 311. He and his siblings attended St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School, then Vandebilt Catholic. After graduating from VCHS in 1979, he worked his way through college at an oilfield service company on the airbase and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Louisiana State University. Even after college, Fr. Jay remained a lector for St. Francis de Sales Cathedral and assisted in reinvigorating the youth ministry program. This is when he began to feel the call to priesthood. Over the past six years, Fr. Jay has made a significant impact not only for St. Francis de Sales church parish and the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, but also St. Francis de Sales Cathedral school, where you can find him welcoming students in the morning drop-off line, in the dunk tank at the Halloween Bazaar, or even bowling with the Kids in Christ youth group on a Friday evening. Read his full biography here.

– Father Jay Baker was born and baptized in St. Francis de Sales church parish and grew up with his family of five on a farm surrounded by sugarcane fields on Highway 311. He and his siblings attended St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School, then Vandebilt Catholic. After graduating from VCHS in 1979, he worked his way through college at an oilfield service company on the airbase and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Louisiana State University. Even after college, Fr. Jay remained a lector for St. Francis de Sales Cathedral and assisted in reinvigorating the youth ministry program. This is when he began to feel the call to priesthood. Over the past six years, Fr. Jay has made a significant impact not only for St. Francis de Sales church parish and the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, but also St. Francis de Sales Cathedral school, where you can find him welcoming students in the morning drop-off line, in the dunk tank at the Halloween Bazaar, or even bowling with the Kids in Christ youth group on a Friday evening. Read his full biography here. Glenny Lee Castagnos Buquet – Glenny is a lifelong resident of Houma. Studying under the tutelage of the Sisters of the Marianites of Holy Cross, she graduated from St. Francis de Sales Girls School in 1954. Glenny Lee went on to major in Speech/English education, graduating from Southwestern Louisiana Institute (SLI, now University of Louisiana at Lafayette) in 1958. Returning to Houma, she taught at Terrebonne High School for 2 years. Glenny Lee has been appointed to numerous boards, commissions, and task forces involved with education reform. In 1992, she was elected as the member from the Third District to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education where she served 20 years, 5 years as President. Her priorities for education in the state were focused on K-12 literacy; improving student achievement through accountability at the school, district, and state levels; and working with colleges and universities to improve teaching education programs. Read her full biography here.