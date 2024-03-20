VCHS hosts 31st Elementary Literary Rally for local schools

Houma, LA, March 20, 2024 from Vandebilt Catholic High School– On Saturday, March 16, 2024, Vandebilt Catholic (VCHS) hosted its 31st Elementary Literary Rally. Participants in 5th-7th grade from schools in the Terrebonne and Lafourche areas competed in the areas of English, Math, Science, and Social Studies. Awards for each subject tested were presented by Mrs. Julie Pellegrin, VCHS Dean of Academics and VCHS Department Leaders, Mrs. Valerie Manns, English, Mrs. Kayla Starr, Math, Mrs. Mary Catherine Gueldner ‘98, Science, and Mr. Dave Malone, Social Studies.

18 local schools participated: Bayou Community Academy, Central Catholic, Dularge Elementary School, Evergreen Junior High School, Holy Rosary Catholic School, Grand Caillou Middle School, Houma Christian School, Lacache Middle School, Lisa Park Elementary, Mulberry Elementary, Oakshire Elementary, St. Bernadette Catholic School, St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School, St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary, St. Mary’s Nativity School, and Southdown Elementary.

Mr. Philip Wu, owner of Great Southern Computers and long-time supporter of the Elementary Literary Rally, donated 4 android tablets, one chromebook, one Windows 11 laptop, and one projector that were raffled to participating schools.

“Minute to Win It” games for the students were hosted by the VCHS cheerleaders and SGA members.

Mrs. Julie Pellegrin, VCHS Dean of Academics stated, “It is always an honor to host these young scholars on our campus. Seeing their excitement for academics and the pride that they take in their hard work is rewarding. These young people have worked so hard and dedicated so much time to their subjects; they deserve the recognition for their accomplishments. It is surely a privilege to be part of their academic journey.”

Winners were announced at the event as follows:

5th Grade English:

1st Place, Kimberly Pennington, Houma Christian School

2nd Place, Adelyn Whitney, St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School

3rd Place, Ameila Daigle, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

Honorable Mention, Colton Falgout, St. Bernadette Catholic School

6th Grade English:

1st Place, Bryn Showalter, St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School

2nd Place, Lily Leboeuf, St. Bernadette Catholic School

3rd Place, Mason Wisdom, Central Catholic Elementary

Honorable Mention, Morgan Legendre, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

7th Grade English:

1st Place, Benjamin Jackson, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

2nd Place, Stella Saleme, Central Catholic Elementary

3rd Place, Ainsley Johnson, St. Bernadette Catholic School

Honorable Mention, Dylan Barker, St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary

5th Grade Math:

1st Place, Jack Matherne, St. Mary’s Nativity

2nd Place, Silas Price, Lacache Middle School

3rd Place, Charlie Boudreaux, Mulberry Elementary

Honorable Mention, Torin Bernard, Bayou Community Academy

6th Grade Math:

1st Place, Sarah Chu, Bayou Community Academy

2nd Place, Isaac Denton, Dularge Elementary

3rd Place, Andre Bychurch, Lisa Park Elementary

Honorable Mention, Duffy Duplantis, Mulberry Elementary

7th Grade Math:

1st Place, Preston Beattie, Central Catholic Elementary

2nd Place, Anderson Folse, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

3rd Place, Parker Bergeron, St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary

Honorable Mention, Justin Hutchinson, Bayou Community Academy

5th Grade Science:

1st Place, Peter Bui, Mulberry Elementary

2nd Place, Rylee Matherne, St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School

3rd Place, Qiaoya “Georgia” Wang, Bayou Community Academy

Honorable Mention, Pattharakorn Chaengsunghoe, St. Bernadette Catholic School

6th Grade Science:

1st Place, Sarah Preston, Bayou Community Academy

2nd Place, Grant Bourg, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School

3rd Place, Evan Champagne, St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School

Honorable Mention, Reese Serigne, St. Bernadette Catholic School

7th Grade Science:

1st Place, Cullen Hebert, Lacache Middle School

2nd Place, Abraham Parfait, Grand Caillou Middle School

3rd Place, Edgar Braud, Bayou Community Academy

Honorable Mention, Kohen Breaux, St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary

5th Grade Social Studies:

1st Place, Caleb Pinell, Lacache Middle School

2nd Place, Adeline Sherlin, Bayou Community Academy

3rd Place, Connor Champagne, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

Honorable Mention, Shawn Guidry, Mulberry Elementary

6th Grade Social Studies:

1st Place, Kendall Henry, St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School

2nd Place, Luke Rodrigue, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

3rd Place, Grayson Brannen, Dularge Elementary

Honorable Mention, Ollie Malbrough, Mulberry Elementary

7th Grade Social Studies:

1st Place, Ari Ellender, Bayou Community Academy

2nd Place, Conner Benton, Evergreen Jr. High School

3rd Place, Eli Bourg, St. Bernadette Catholic School

Honorable Mention, Jayden Lirette, Lacache Middle School