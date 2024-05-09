VCHS hosts 7th Annual Academic Signing Day for Seniors

Houma, LA, May 9, 2024 – On Thursday, May 2, 2024, Vandebilt Catholic (VCHS) hosted its 7th annual Academic Signing Day program. Each senior was recognized for their college of choice or future career path in front of faculty, family, representatives from various colleges and universities, as well as our junior class.

During the program, VCHS Class of 2020 alumna, Carlie Pitre, addressed the seniors and shared her experiences with the transition from high school to college during the global pandemic.

The Vandebilt Catholic Class of 2024 will be attending 23 different colleges, universities, technical schools, workplaces, across 6 states and 2 countries.

Some of the colleges and universities that the graduates will be attending include: Spring Hill College, Baylor University, Delta State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Francisican Missionaries of Our Lady University, Louisiana State University, Nicholls State University, Marshall University, Millsaps College, Northwestern State University, Tulane University, Southwest Mississippi Community College, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Mississippi State University, University of Louisiana Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Fletcher Technical Community College and the University of Gloucestershire in Gloucestershire, England.

“We are extremely proud of the VCHS Class of 2024 and can’t wait to see what the future holds for each graduate,” reads a statement from VCHS administration.

Bliss Cunningham, VCHS Senior School Counselor, stated, “Academic Signing Day is one of my favorite events at Vandebilt Catholic because we get the opportunity to celebrate the future path of every single student. We want all of our students to know how proud we are of them no matter what their next steps are after graduation.”

For more information, please contact Katie Anderson, Director of Communications at kanderson@vchterriers.org or 985-580-1868.