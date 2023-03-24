VCHS Hosts Elementary Literary Rally for Local Schools

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, Vandebilt Catholic (VCHS) hosted its 30th Elementary Literary Rally. Participants in 5th-7th grade from schools in the Terrebonne and Lafourche areas competed in the areas of English, Math, Louisiana History, Science, and Social Studies. Awards for each subject tested were presented by Mrs. Julie Pellegrin, VCHS Dean of Academics and VCHS Department Leaders, Mrs. Valerie Manns, English, Mrs. Kayla Starr, Math, Mrs. Ann Robichaux, Science, and Mr. Dave Malone, Social Studies.

17 local schools participated: Bayou Community Academy, Broadmoor Elementary, Central Catholic Elementary, Dularge Elementary, Evergreen Junior High School, Holy Rosary Catholic School, Houma Christian School, Lacache Middle School, Lisa Park Elementary, Mulberry Elementary, St. Bernadette Catholic School, St. Francis de Sales School, St. Genevieve Catholic School, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary, St. Mary’s Nativity School, and St. Matthew’s Episcopal School

Mr. Philip Wu, owner of Great Southern Computers and long-time supporter of the Elementary Literary Rally, donated six chromebooks and two projectors that were raffled to participating schools.

Entertainment was provided by the VCHS Indoor Percussion group and “Minute to Win It” games for the students were hosted by VCHS Captain Spirit, along with some of the VCHS cheerleaders and Jr. High SGA members.

Mrs. Julie Pellegrin, VCHS Dean of Academics stated, “After three years of not being able to host the elementary school rally due to the pandemic and Hurricane Ida, it was wonderful to see all of the young scholars back on our campus. This tradition was started 30 years ago by Mr. David Boudreaux and is certainly an event that we look forward to hosting each year.”

Winners were announced at the event as follows:

5th Grade English:

1st place, Bryn Showalter, St. Francis De Sales Cathedral School

2nd place, Harrison Leblanc, Mulberry Elementary

3rd place, Lyla Bourgeois, Bayou Community Academy

Honorable Mention, Mason Wisdom, Central Catholic Elementary

6th Grade English:

1st place, Angelique Calloway, Dularge Elementary

2nd place, Alice Cox, Broadmoor Elementary

3rd place, Charlee Duplantis, St. Mary’s Nativity School

Honorable Mention, Dylan Barker, St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary 7th Grade English:

1st place, Grace Naquin, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

2nd place, Brennan Buquet, St. Francis De Sales Cathedral School

3rd place, Isabella Duplantis, St. Genevieve Catholic School

Honorable Mention, Caroline Stacom, Houma Christian School

5th Grade Math:

1st place, Sarah Chu, Bayou Community Academy

2nd place, Aidyn Boudreaux, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

3rd place, Andre Bychurch, Lisa Park Elementary

Honorable Mention, Eric Carbunaru, Mulberry Elementary

6th Grade Math:

1st place, Cardin Nguyen, Mulberry Elementary

2nd place, Esau Babin, Lisa Park Elementary

3rd place, Emma Dagate, St. Francis De Sales Cathedral School

Honorable Mention, Trenton Berry, Bayou Community Academy

7th Grade Math:

1st place, Ashlyn Menard, St. Francis De Sales Cathedral School

2nd place, Anthony Lafont, Bayou Community Academy

3rd place, Chloe Ledet, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

Honorable Mention, Sabastian Neville, Evergreen Junior High School

5th Grade Science:

1st place, Ty Daughtery, Mulberry Elementary

2nd place, Gianna Eschete, St. Bernadette Catholic School

3rd place, Brody Smith, Lisa Park Elementary

Honorable Mention, Sarah Preston, Bayou Community Academy

6th Grade Science:

1st place, Cullen Hebert, Lacache Middle School

2nd place, Roan Ellender, St. Francis De Sales Cathedral School

3rd place, Edgar Braud, Bayou Community Academy

Honorable Mention, Kane Hinton, Mulberry Elementary

7th Grade Science:

1st place, Ava Walther, Evergreen Junior High

2nd place, Caroline Cheramie, St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary

3rd place, Claire Naquin, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

Honorable Mention, Drew McCartney, Bayou Community Academy

5th Grade Social Studies:

1st place, Duffy Duplantis, Mulberry Elementary

2nd place, Anderson Brooke, St. Francis De Sales Cathedral School

3rd place, Grayson Brannen, Dularge Elementary

Honorable Mention, Cohen Hartman, St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic School

6th Grade Social Studies:

1st place, Wyatt Hebert, Mulberry Elementary

2nd place, Eli Bourg, St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary

3rd place, Gavin Dupre, Broadmoor Elementary

Honorable Mention, Adyn Dupre, Lisa Park Elementary

7th Grade Social Studies:

1st place, Evan Murino, Bayou Community Academy

2nd place, Anthony Rogers, Lacache Middle School

3rd place, Emerson Danos, Houma Christian School

Honorable Mention, Connor Bruce, Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary

7th Grade Louisiana History:

1st place, Raul Rebollar, Evergreen Junior High School

2nd place, Gianna Walker, St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary School

3rd place, Annabelle Babin, St. Francis De Sales Catholic Elementary

Honorable Mention, Colin Long, St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary