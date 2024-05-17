VCHS senior Lucy Murphy wins Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District Art Competition

Congratulations to Vandebilt Catholic High School senior Lucy Murphy, who recently won the 2024 Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District Art Competition!

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in each congressional district. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge conducts the judging for the 6th Congressional District’s competition. Lucy’s piece, entitled “York Minster,” will be showcased in the corridor leading to the U.S. Capitol Building for the next year.

“My art normally features abstract flowers and designs, but I really wanted to do something different with this piece,” explained Lucy. “I had recently taken a trip to England and I was really inspired by the Cathedrals there, which is how this piece came to be. I wasn’t originally planning to submit the piece and was so shocked when I won. It is such an honor to be recognized for my work.”

“It has been so rewarding to watch Lucy’s talent grow and develop by leaps and bounds over the last four years in our VCHS visual arts program. Her distinctive style and command over the techniques she uses with pen as well as paint has been astounding,” said Laurie Robichaux, VCHS art teacher. “I know that many of our incredible art students possess this level of potential, and it is thrilling to see others acknowledge what I have witnessed firsthand. I am so proud of Lucy’s accomplishment with this prestigious award and could not be more happy for such a deserving young artist.”

Lucy is currently planning to attend Louisiana State University this fall and study Chemistry. Congratulations for this exceptional achievement!