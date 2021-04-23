VCHS Student Selected to Perform with Bands of America Honor Band in 2022 Rose Parade

Emma Gottschalk, a junior at Vandebilt Catholic High School, has been selected by Music for All to be a member of the Bands of America (BOA) Honor Band in the 2022 Tournament of Roses® Parade in Pasadena, California. Emma was selected from among hundreds of applicants across the nation for membership in this prestigious national honor band. Emma is the child of Andras and Genny Gottschalk. Her band director is Brad Adams.

The BOA Honor Band is a 300-piece national ensemble with winds, percussion, and a flag and dance team. Richard Saucedo, composer, conductor, and retired director of the national champion Carmel H.S. (IN) marching band, will direct the 2022 BOA Honor Band. Music educator, conductors, and adjudicator David Starnes, Director of Orchestras at Kennesaw Mountain H.S., GA, is Program Coordinator.

Emma, a Flute/Piccolo player, will spend a week in Southern California, where she will have rehearsals, performances at the Tournament of Roses Bandfest and Disneyland, special activities and a featured appearance in the famous parade broadcast worldwide. The 2022 Rose Parade presented by Honda begins at 8 AM on New Year’s Day and is themed “DREAM. BELIEVE. ACHIEVE.” The 5.5-mile parade will be televised worldwide through its broadcast partners. Magnificent floral floats, spirited marching bands and talented equestrian units anchor the traditional, two-hour spectacle along Pasadena’s famed Colorado Boulevard.

“To be selected for this opportunity is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for students, and a testimony to their excellence and achievements,” says director Richard Saucedo. “The Rose Parade® is one of our country’s national pageantry treasures. The 2022 Honor Band members are ambassadors of America’s scholastic music and arts programs, as well as their schools and communities. Congratulations to Emma on this fantastic accomplishment and recognition.”

Bands of America is a program of Music for All (MFA), one of the nation’s largest and most influential organizations in support of active music making. Music for All is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit educational organization.

Learn more about the parade and broadcast at tournamentofroses.com

Photo by Romaguera Photography.