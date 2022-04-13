VCHS Terrier Club to host Top Dawg Crawfish Cook-Off

Anti-vaccine bills stall in Legislature
April 12, 2022
Lemonade Day kits available through Synergy Bank for the first 100 to register
April 12, 2022

Spring is in full spring and the Terrier Club at Vandebilt Catholic High School is hosting a Top Dawg Crawfish Cook-Off on May 14. Pull out your boiling pots and assemble a team to enter in the competition, or show up hungry, as the event will feature all you can eat crawfish.



Held on the VCHS campus, the event will kick-off at 1 p.m., with judging and serving beginning at 4 p.m. The day will hold live music, lots of crawfish, and fun. Wrist bands are $25 and will include unlimited crawfish, water, and soft drinks. A cash bar will also be available.

Team registration is open and is $300 per team, the cost includes four crawfish bands, four beer bands and a team sign. To sign up as a team or to purchase event tickets visit http://bidpal.net/crawfishboilcookoff2022 .

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 12, 2022

Lemonade Day kits available through Synergy Bank for the first 100 to register

Read more