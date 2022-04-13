VCHS Terrier Club to host Top Dawg Crawfish Cook-Off

Spring is in full spring and the Terrier Club at Vandebilt Catholic High School is hosting a Top Dawg Crawfish Cook-Off on May 14. Pull out your boiling pots and assemble a team to enter in the competition, or show up hungry, as the event will feature all you can eat crawfish.

Held on the VCHS campus, the event will kick-off at 1 p.m., with judging and serving beginning at 4 p.m. The day will hold live music, lots of crawfish, and fun. Wrist bands are $25 and will include unlimited crawfish, water, and soft drinks. A cash bar will also be available.

Team registration is open and is $300 per team, the cost includes four crawfish bands, four beer bands and a team sign. To sign up as a team or to purchase event tickets visit http://bidpal.net/ crawfishboilcookoff2022 .