Vehicle crash causes power outage for downtown Houma area

On July 22, 2023, Officers responded to the area of Hwy 182 and 6th Street in reference to a vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, Officers observed a vehicle which left the roadway and impacted into an electrical pole, causing the loss of power for the surrounding area. The driver of the vehicle was unconscious and appeared to be in need of medical assistance. The driver was eventually removed from the vehicle and transported to a medical facility for treatment. There was no indication of alcohol use and this incident is still under investigation.

Due to suffering significant damages to the infrastructure, power was restored to the affected area as quickly as possible.