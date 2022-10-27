On October 27th, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am the Houma Police Department and Houma Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in Bayou Terrebonne and the driver was possibly trapped.

Officers responded to the Daigeville Bridge which is located near the intersection of Grand Caillou Rd and East Main Street. As the agencies arrived and confirmed that the driver was still in the vehicle, first responders and private citizens assisted the 62 year old male occupant from the vehicle and were able to move him to the bulk head of the bridge. The driver was then able to board a Houma Police Department patrol boat and was transferred to the bayou’s bank for treatment.

The investigation revealed that the bridge had lowered the barricades and was opened for a large vessel passing through the bridge. As the driver approached the bridge he disregarded the barricade and drove his vehicle off of the bridge and into Bayou Terrebonne. As a result of the investigation the driver was issued a traffic citation for careless operation.

The driver was transported to a local medical facility where he was examined for injuries and released.

The Houma Police Department would like to thank the Houma Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance and the citizens at the scene for their assistance with this incident.