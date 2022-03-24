Vendors Needed for White Boot Stroll

The Bayou Regional Arts Council, Houma Area CVB, and Houma Downtown Development Corporation are seeking vendors to participate in the White Boot Stroll, scheduled for Saturday, May 28.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. in Historic Downtown Houma, featuring art, live music, food, and culture. Event coordinators are seeking the following vendors:

Food/Food Trucks

Artists

Crafts

Musicians.

The White Boot Stroll is free for all vendors. Those interested in participating must complete the application online and submitted to Shelby Guidry at Shelby.guidry@houmatravel.com.