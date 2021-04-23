Veterans Spouses and Survivors Benefits Educational Seminar to be held on Saturday

A seminar is being held for the spouses and survivors of veterans explaining eligible benefits Saturday, April 24th at 1pm. The assembly will meet at the Terrebonne Parish Shooting Range, DY Milton Theriot Court – Houma, LA 70360.

Presenting the educational seminar will be the Vietnam Veterans of America and Associate Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 630 – Houma, LA 70360.

“The Louisiana Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Colonel Joey Strickland is coming, and his team and they will be giving information to the people that are there about the different benefits that are available to not just the veterans, but their spouses as well and their families. There’s going to be a lot of things they’ll be covering,” Ginger explained.

Ginger Reiley, Chapter Representative for the Associate Vietnam Veterans Chapter 630, advocates veteran’s affairs in the community. She captains a platoon, trekking towards skies that are clear and beneficial. Thus, benefits will be explored and explained at the upcoming seminar such as:

Disability compensation

Educational

Caretaker

Toxic Chemicals

“There’s so many that don’t know what benefits that they can get, especially the caretaker benefits. A lot of people don’t realize, if you’re a spouse taking care of your spousal veteran, you can be receiving caretaker benefits,” Ginger said.

Benefits for veterans and their families seem to be hidden and must be found within a shadowed forest. Ginger hopes that the meeting will clarify aid that is reachable upon leveraged limbs.

“I hope that they get a lot of information for one, and if they need anything, they head in the right direction to get the right resources to get what they need,” Reiley stated.

“They’re going to be talking about toxic chemicals such as Agent Orange and how it can affect past 6 generations, so it would be you, your children, your grandchildren, etc. who can be affected by it,” she added.

Agent Orange was an herbicide that was used tactically during the Vietnam War. Over 20 million gallons of this disguised toxin was sprayed over South East Asia from 1962-1971. “Operation Ranch Hand” defoliated crops, vegetation, and forest cover, minimizing shelter and food sources for the enemy, the Viet Cong. Sadly, many veterans who fought during the Vietnam War, contracted many diseases and other disabilities. Agent Orange has also affected the citizens of Vietnam with coinciding conditions. The herbicide has not only defoliated fields but, has also scorched veteran’s families and their lineage with death and health defects.

If a veteran was exposed to Agent Orange or other types of warfare, eligibility for assistance may be pinned like a badge to them and their uniformed family.

Ginger is urging many veterans and their families to attend the meeting along with applicable resources. Viewable assets will help in their endeavor to receive possible benefits.

“Bring their paperwork, bring their DD Form 214, and write down any questions they have so they don’t forget to ask them,” Ginger stated.

The seminar will wave like an American Flag, symbolizing alliance to our strong veterans who have ‘fought the good fight’.

Becky Marcel and other assisting land soldiers have also helped in stabilizing a meeting place to research and attain imperative information.

“The Marine Corp League and Becky Marcel with the Auxiliary Marine Corp League has helped me a lot with this seminar,” Ginger gratefully stated.

Reiley and other warriors involved with Chapter 630 form a band of brotherhood. The group along with various communal Vietnam Veterans uplift and ‘never leave a soldier behind’.

“We work alongside with the Vietnam Veterans which is also Chapter 630 doing different things to help our veterans in our community,” Ginger explained.

Some patriotic pursuits and spirited acts that are being saluted:

Raffle – fishing charter trip for two that has been donated by Gripping Lips Fishing Charters and B&B Tackle (Belle Chasse, LA). Tickets are $5 each. Community members may also donate money if a ticket is not purchased. The monetary gains will assist veterans and their families at Christmas time. The fundraising will also bring joy to veterans in local nursing homes, illuminating Christmas like a golden star upon a treetop.

Wreaths across America Program – Every spiritual December on ‘National Wreaths Across America Day’ an evergreen wreath with a red bow is placed on a veteran’s gravesite across lands of loyalty. It is a mission to ‘Remember, honor, and teach’. The wreaths grace tombstones and other sacred sites to memorialize graceful strength.

The Associate Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 630 is a dedicated association associating with companies of veterans and their families. They pursue missions that strengthen camaraderie and are victorious in assisting disadvantaged veterans.

“If we have a veteran that happens to come in at any other time and they need help with something…that’s what we do,” Ginger said.

“I just want to say thank you, to your service for all our veterans, because without them, we wouldn’t have our freedom today,” she ended with thankfulness.

For more information, please contact Ginger Reiley at 985-637-0158 or by email at

gingmcintosh@yahoo.com.