Veto of Louisiana transgender sports bill stands, fails to pick up enough House override votes

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a bill that sought to prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary and postsecondary schools has survived the state Legislature’s first-ever veto override session.

The Louisiana House today voted 68-30 to override the governor’s veto of the bill. However, it needed just two more votes for a successful override.

On Tuesday, the state Senate voted 26-12 to override the veto. But without support from the House, it will not become a law.