Victims of plane crash in Terrebonne Parish identified

Sheriff Tim Soignet has authorized the release of the pilot and passenger identities regarding the crash of a single-engine Cessna aircraft which occurred in western Terrebonne Parish on Friday, Oct. 16, following proper notification of relatives.

The pilot was identified as Omar Fouad El-Aazami, 54, of Lumberton, Miss. The passenger was identified as Dr. Jan Marie Villemarette, 48, of Houma.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol agents were dispatched shortly before Noon Friday to an area near Lake Hatch following a report of a downed aircraft. When they located the site of the crash the Detective Bureau and a Crime Scene technician responded.

“I am grateful to the Dularge Fire Department and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for their assistance in the location and recovery efforts,” Sheriff Soignet said. “I also wish to extend my condolences to the families of the victims. Please know that you are all in my prayers during this painful time.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating this incident.