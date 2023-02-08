VIDEO: Cassidy Reacts to State of the Union Address

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) issued the following video statement after President Biden’s second State of the Union address:

“Americans saw tonight just how disconnected the Biden administration is from the concerns of ordinary families. President Biden’s priorities do not align with us. Republicans know that. That’s why we’re working to address issues Americans care about. We’re working to address the debt crisis. We’re working to ensure flood insurance remains affordable. And by the way, we’re able to rebuild crumbling infrastructure, such as roads and bridges. Republican leadership delivers results. Two years of President Biden’s leadership has only delivered disaster after disaster,” said Dr. Cassidy.

Cassidy invited Detective Will Bankston of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department as his guest to the State of the Union. Learn more here.