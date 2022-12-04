VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from cruise ship near Port Sulphur

Louisiana’s Healthy State Announces 38-Member Advisory Board, Medical Director on 2-Year Anniversary
December 4, 2022
Keep the Holidays Safe and Fun With These Fire Safety Tips
December 4, 2022

The Coast Guard medevaced a 29-year-old female from a cruise ship Saturday evening on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 7:10 p.m. from the cruise ship Carnival Valor of a crewmember in need of immediate medical care.


Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist. The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember and transported her to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

U.S. Coast Guard Press Release
U.S. Coast Guard Press Release

Related posts

December 4, 2022

Keep the Holidays Safe and Fun With These Fire Safety Tips

Read more