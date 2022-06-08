VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from fishing vessel near Morgan City

June 7, 2022
June 8, 2022

The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember Monday from a commercial fishing vessel 21 miles offshore Morgan City, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a notification at 7:46 p.m. from the commercial fishing vessel GP Amelia of a crewmember suffering from abdominal pain. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.



The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred them to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

U.S. Coast Guard Press Release
