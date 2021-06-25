VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Brenton Sound

The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner Thursday near Brenton Sound.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 2:20 p.m. from the 150-foot fishing vessel, Lauren, that a 54-year-old male crewmember had fallen down and had stroke-like symptoms. Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard rescue crew from Air Station New Orleans to assist.

An Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded and deployed a rescue swimmer once on the scene. The aircrew hoisted the fisherman and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans in reportedly stable condition.

There were no additional medical concerns reported.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO OF THE RESCUE.