VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel crewmember offshore Port Fourchon

The Coast Guard medevaced a motor vessel crewmember Tuesday approximately 15 miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana.


Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 7:54 p.m. from the motor vessel Solitaire stating a crewmember was experiencing seizure-like symptoms.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred the crewmember to University Medical Center New Orleans.


The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

 

U.S. Coast Guard Press Release
