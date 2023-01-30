VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel taking on water near the Chandeleur Islands

The Coast Guard rescued two boaters Saturday after their vessel began taking on water near the Chandeleur Islands, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a notification at 8:13 a.m. Saturday via Channel 16 of a 20-foot recreational fishing vessel taking on water after their engine became detached from the boat, with one adult male and one minor aboard, near the Chandeleur Islands.

Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Gulfport Response Boat-Medium boatcrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew located the distressed vessel near the islands. The boatcrew arrived on scene and embarked the two boaters aboard and transported them to Bay of St. Louis, Mississippi.

Both persons were reported to be in stable condition.