VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues 4 stranded boaters near Hopedale, La.

The Coast Guard rescued four stranded boaters Tuesday near Hopedale, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 12:45 p.m. from a 21-foot recreational vessel that was beset by the weather stranding the four people aboard in Mosquito Point. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of an Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the boaters, transferred three boaters to the Hopedale Marina, and the fourth to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse.