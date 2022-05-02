VIDEO: Scalise Hosts Fox & Friends on Energy Tour

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) hosted Fox & Friends’ Rachel Campos Duffy, Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), Congressman Troy Balderson (R-Ohio), Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), and Congressman Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) on his 12th Offshore Energy Tour off the Louisiana coast to see firsthand how offshore energy production is crucial to America’s energy needs and national security. Whip Scalise highlighted how Shell’s Appomattox offshore oil platform produces approximately 140,000 barrels of oil each day, enough to fuel three million automobiles, and how Shell invests billions of dollars in the Gulf of Mexico each year to safely supply the United States with oil and natural gas. Whip Scalise urged President Biden to abandon his anti-American energy policies and invest in an all-of-the-above energy strategy that bolsters the United States’ economy and energy security, instead of pursuing extreme climate policies that would weaken America’s energy independence. Watch the coverage below.