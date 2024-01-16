VIDEO: Sen. Cassidy strongly opposes Gov. Landry’s plan to switch to Closed Primary System

January 16, 2024
Senator Cassidy has gone on record opposing the switch to a closed primary system. It is estimated to cost approximately $90 million in unpaid spending. This money could be spent instead to build infrastructure, improve levees, reduce crime, or hire more police. In a recent poll, 97% of Louisianans said they would rather spend the money to improve the state than more elections. Needless to say, closed primaries are extremely unpopular in Louisiana.


 

See his video here:

Sen. Cassidy Video on Closed Primaries

Mary Ditch

