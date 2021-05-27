Vietnam Veterans and Associate Vietnam Veterans of America to hold Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans’ Park

In honor of veterans and their sacrifice, the Vietnam Veterans and Associate Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 630 will be holding a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans’ Park located on Highway 311. The commemoration will take place on Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcomed to attend and share in the memorialization of bravery and dedication to our Country.

“They’re going to lower the flag at half-mast and play taps,” Ginger stated.

Ginger Reiley, Chapter Representative for the Associate Vietnam Veterans Chapter 630, will be attending the ceremony along with devoted Vietnam Veterans. They will be offering noble condolences that drift into the air and caress the American Flag with humble gratitude.

“Our veterans gave a lot. Some of them lost their families because they couldn’t handle the separation. Some of them lost their freedom because they were POWs and some of them gave their lives for us to be free. That’s a few things I want people to remember,” Ginger said.

The members of Chapter 630 want civilians to remember the soldiers that have previously served with courageous clout and fought to weld freedom to the American flagpole. They also hope citizens recognize the warriors that are presently battling trials.

“We still have soldiers today that are losing their lives over toxic chemicals and things that they went through. Some are struggling with PTSD. We lose 22 veterans every day from suicide. We need to remember that and thank them for their service and their families,” Reiley said with a somber attitude.

Memorial Day is a day that salutes our honorable soldiers and their families who have braved emotional and physical warzones.

“When I meet a veteran, I always tell them thank you for your service. Also, if their family is with them, I tell them thank you for your service, because you served just as well as they did,” Ginger ended.

For more information about the Memorial Day Ceremony Contact Ginger Reiley at 985-637-0158 or gingmcintosh@yahoo.com

The Vietnam Veterans and Associate Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 630 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=veterans%20chapter%20630