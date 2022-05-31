Virtual event to discuss importance of historically Black colleges and universities

A Vision Fair, an official group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will host a virtual Historically Black Colleges and Universities Student Panel Discussion tonight. The discussion will be facilitated by HBCU Task Force South Central Region Representative Dr. Sylonda Burns.

Geared towards high students, the panel will provide an opportunity for students to hear from both students and alumni on the history, benefits, and importance of historically Black colleges and universities. Following the presentation, there will be an open forum for students to ask questions and advice on choosing the right university for them.

The panel will take place tonight, at 7 p.m. via Zoom, and is free. Registration for the event can be completed here. For more information, contact A Vision Fair at program@avisionfair.org