Virtual General Contractors Seminar Offered by the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute

The Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute is offering a virtual General Contractors Seminar from February 21 to May 4. The 10-week course offers small and emerging construction businesses technical knowledge essential to a general contractor working within the construction industry in Louisiana. Topics include print reading, building calculations, structural loads, safety codes, and more.

The seminar will feature two-hour sessions twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. All information and materials presented in the sessions will focus on commercial construction. A $350 fee covers the cost of the course and materials.

The accreditation program is a partnership of Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System and the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.

For more information, contact Camille Campbell at 225.342.5534 or Camille.Campbell@la.gov.