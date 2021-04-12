Virtual Information Sessions for Louisiana Storm Survivors Planned

A series of virtual information sessions on disaster recovery programs and services are planned for Apr. 14 through Apr. 24. The sessions will provide survivors with valuable resources needed to assist in their recovery efforts as they rebuild and repair their homes and lives after the recent Louisiana disasters. These virtual information sessions are an alternate response to continue current state disaster recovery efforts during the national pandemic situation.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), FEMA, USDA, SBA, and various offices from the State of Louisiana in partnership with other local, state, federal, nonprofit, and community partners will provide valuable information to survivors affected by the February Winter Storms, and/or Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta.

Sessions will be delivered via Zoom and Closed Captioning will be available.

Registration, session times, topics and more information on the virtual disaster recovery fairs can be found at: https://getagameplan.org/ resources/disaster-recovery- assistance/zoom-webinars/

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit fema.gov/disaster/4559. For the latest information on Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570. For the latest information for Hurricane Zeta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4577. For the latest information on February’s Winter Storms, visit fema.gov/disaster/4590.