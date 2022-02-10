Virtual Job Fair to Offer Remote Employment Opportunities

The Louisiana Workforce Commission will host a Remote Work Virtual Fair on Wednesday, February 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., offering career opportunities from a variety of industries.

The LWC has gathered a variety of remote-friendly companies to meet and interact with applicants virtually, from the comfort of their homes, sharing information about flexible job openings, and collecting resumes from interested applicants.

The event will allow job seekers to get information about remote jobs, company culture and why the participating companies value work flexibility. In addition, job seekers will have an opportunity to interact with recruiters to network and make connections.

Those interested in attending the Remote Work Virtual Job Fair can pre-register for the event at https://laworks.easyvirtualfair.com/landing.