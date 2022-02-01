Virtual Women’s Health Symposium Hosted by Bayou Pearls

Join Bayou Pearls, an Official Interest Group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority on Saturday, February 5, for a virtual women’s health symposium from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., via Zoom. The virtual event will feature a panel of women from the Bayou Region, discussing the importance of educating yourself on heart health.

Put on your tennis shoes, grab a towel, and bottle of water as Nikki Carter, owner of Untamable Fitness   gets your heart pumping with a 20 minute at-home exercise session,  no equipment needed. Following the work-out session, Dr. Dena Williams (Psy. D) , a certified mental health and first aid instructor will explain the effect mental health can have on the heart.

The health symposium will conclude with a presentation from Dr. Ashanti Smith Chretien (Pharm. D., MD.) imparting a wealth of information about heart health and medications.



Those interested in participating can use to following Zoom credentials to access the symposium:

  • Meeting ID: 963 3708 4516
  • Passcode: PinkGoes

For more information, please visit Bayou Pearls Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BayouPearls1908.



