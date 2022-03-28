Voice of the Wetlands Festival canceled for 2022

Due to the general uncertainty remaining in the aftermath of both Hurricane Ida and two years of Covid-related turmoil, including damage to the festival site, it was announced today by Voice of the Wetlands president Tab Benoit that the 2022 festival will not be held. It was last held in October 2019, which marked its 17th year.

“We hope to be back again next year, and take the time needed to put on the kind of event people are used to” Benoit said.

The three-day event is a celebration of Louisiana coastal culture, featuring music, art and food with an emphasis on awareness of the environmental and cultural challenges faced by the regions.