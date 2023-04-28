Volunteer Louisiana Honors BCF’s Rebuilding Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Grand Isle volunteers with Champions of Service Award

On April 18, Bayou Community Foundation was honored to accept the 2023 Volunteer Group Champion Award from Volunteer Louisiana on behalf of more than 1,500 rebuilding and case management volunteers who have worked with us over the past 18 months to bring residents back home in Dulac, Grand Isle and South Lafourche through BCF’s Hurricane Ida housing recovery programs.

Since January 2022, volunteers working with BCF’s Housing Recovery Programs in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Grand Isle contributed over 50,000 hours of service building and repairing homes for local families who lost everything during Hurricane Ida. Over 350 families in these bayou communities are now back at home thanks to the tireless efforts and dedication of these volunteers.

“We are grateful to Volunteer Louisiana for recognizing the tremendous effort our volunteers are making to help families recover in Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle, and the critical housing need that remains in our bayou communities, 18 months after Hurricane Ida made landfall here,” said Executive Director Jennifer Armand. “It is truly the powers of volunteers and philanthropy that make this all of Bayou Community Foundation’s work possible!”