Volunteers united at Downtown Thibodaux Community Cleanup

Thibodaux Main Street hosted a Community Cleanup in Downtown Thibodaux on Saturday, September 17, collecting trash and debris with the help of local businesses and volunteers. The cleanup effort received an outpouring of support with 20 volunteers, consisting of board members, business owners, students, and citizens who wanted to beautify their community.

Volunteers gathered with their rakes and gloves early Saturday morning, collecting litter, pulling weeds, and sweeping up glass and debris from the sidewalks, and streets. According to Thibodaux Main Street, volunteers successfully collected a total of 18 bags of trash, approximately 567,001 cigarette butts, and totaled 32.5 volunteer hours.

Danielle Stein, Executive Director of Thibodaux Main Street said it was imperative to host cleanup efforts as the community prepares for one of its busiest seasons. “We held our first community cleanup back in the spring in conjunction with Keep Louisiana Beautiful for Earth Day. We figured we’d host one in the fall in preparation for all of the fall events we have coming up downtown. It’s just a way for us to show our commitment to keeping downtown clean and making it presentable for when people come down to shop, eat, or attend events,” Stein shared.