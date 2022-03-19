Vote Today! HPD Captain O’Bryan Nominated for the 2022 RISE AWARDS

Administrative Services Captain of the Houma Police Department Bobbie O’Bryan was nominated for the 2022 RISE AWARDS.

Through March 25, you can vote once a day for your favorite nominee and the top 10 finalists in each category will be reviewed by a panel of judges who will select the final winners. The RISE Officer award honors individual officers for saving a life or showing exemplary performance and an officer who saved a life will also be considered for the Jack Cover Medal of Heroism award.

In Captian O’Bryan’s submission, he said he was inspired by an arrest to start a homeless shelter in order to help the poor and individuals with no place to go. He said “I was able to start a meal program and provide food to the poor and elderly within our community. Changing the life of a child will change their future, so I started a Young Marines Unit to give children a chance to save themselves and do things they may never be able to do as adults.” The Young Marines Unit in Terrebonne is an award-winning program for boys and girls between the ages of eight and eighteen that aims to strengthen the lives of America’s youth by teaching the importance of self-confidence, academic achievement, honoring veterans, good citizenship, community service, and a healthy drug-free lifestyle.

O’Bryan has a passion for individuals who need a second chance and has over 32 years of experience in law enforcement. Growing up poor himself, he said others showed him a little kindness who entrusted him to change his life. “One arrested showed me the light,” he said,” I needed to save lives.”

Click here to vote for Captain O’Bryan