Voter Registration Week Begins August 23

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is joining registrars of voters across the state the week of August 23-27 to host Voter Registration Week activities aimed at registering Louisiana citizens to vote.
This year, the Terrebonne Registrar of Voter Office will hold voter registration events on the following dates:
Citizens with a valid Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana Special ID card can register online 24 hours a day, seven days a week from any location by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov. Louisiana residents can also register in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office when they apply for or renew their driver’s license at any Office of Motor Vehicles or when obtaining services at public assistance agencies and Armed Forces recruitment offices. Citizens wishing to register by mail can download and print the application from geauxvote.com or complete an application found at public libraries or through registration drives.
“The first step to participating in the electoral process is registering to vote,” said Secretary Ardoin, “This fall, Louisianans will choose statewide leaders as well as vote for a host of local and municipal races, constitutional amendments, and propositions. Make sure you get registered so you can Geaux Vote on Election Day!”
To register and vote in Louisiana, individuals must:
The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Wednesday, September 8. The deadline to register to vote online is Saturday, September 18. For more about elections and voting, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.