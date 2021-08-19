Voter Registration Week Begins August 23

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is joining registrars of voters across the state the week of August 23-27 to host Voter Registration Week activities aimed at registering Louisiana citizens to vote.

This year, the Terrebonne Registrar of Voter Office will hold voter registration events on the following dates:

Monday, August 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Houma Main Library, 151 Library Dr., Houma

Tuesday, August 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the North Branch Library, 4130 West Park Avenue, Gray

Wednesday, August 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the East Houma Library, 778 Grand Caillou Road, Houma

Citizens with a valid Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana Special ID card can register online 24 hours a day, seven days a week from any location by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov. Louisiana residents can also register in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office when they apply for or renew their driver’s license at any Office of Motor Vehicles or when obtaining services at public assistance agencies and Armed Forces recruitment offices. Citizens wishing to register by mail can download and print the application from geauxvote.com or complete an application found at public libraries or through registration drives.

“The first step to participating in the electoral process is registering to vote,” said Secretary Ardoin, “This fall, Louisianans will choose statewide leaders as well as vote for a host of local and municipal races, constitutional amendments, and propositions. Make sure you get registered so you can Geaux Vote on Election Day!”

To register and vote in Louisiana, individuals must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be at least 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles) to register and 18 years old before the next election to vote

Not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony or, if under such an order not have been incarcerated according to La. R.S. 18:146.2

Not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights

Be a resident in the state and parish in which you seek to register and vote

Apply at least 20 days before an election if registering online or 30 days before an election if registering in person or by mail.

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Wednesday, September 8. The deadline to register to vote online is Saturday, September 18. For more about elections and voting, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.