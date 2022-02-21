Voting Registration Deadlines Approaching for Terrebonne March Voting

If you are registered to vote in Terrebonne Rec 1, Rec 2 3, Rec 8, or Rec 9 districts, you are eligible to vote on March 26. Please remember this election is not parish-wide!

You can check online or call the registrar of voters office at (985) 873-6533 to confirm eligibility. The in-person and mail registration deadline is THIS Wednesday, February 23. Also, for any new registrations and updates to existing registrations, this is also the deadline for you.

For online registrations, new or updates to existing registrations, the registration deadline is Saturday, March 5. You can do so through the voter portal at www.voterportal.sos.La.gov.

The registrar’s office would like to remind you that these are hard deadlines and they must be met for eligibility to vote on March 26. If you are already registered, check your registration to ensure it’s accurate.