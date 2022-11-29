The City of Thibodaux, Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, and Thibodaux Family church invite the community to ride in the 2022 Christmas Parade! To participate, applications and waivers can be filled out online. “All businesses, groups, and individuals are welcome to walk in the parade at no charge,” reads a statement from the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce. The deadline to register is Thursday, December 1, 2022.

The parade will take place on Sunday, December 4 with a line up time of 1:30. The parade will roll at 2:30 p.m. starting on the corner of Afton Dr., turning right onto Audubon Ave., then turn left onto Menard St., and continue down Menard St., all the way to Canal Blvd. Then, the parade will turn left onto Canal Blvd., and go down to 7th St. turning left onto 7th, and ending at Peltier Park.