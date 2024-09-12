Walmart to provide free meals in Houma tomorrow

Walmart will be providing free meals and water starting tomorrow – Friday, Sept. 13 – for communities impacted by Hurricane Francine. Please help us share the following information with your audiences about these available relief resources. In the meantime, Walmart is working to get local stores and clubs operational to serve the needs of its customers and members.

“We are working closely with local leaders to support communities in need,” said Walmart.

FREE MEALS

Walmart Transportation mobile relief kitchen and Tyson are providing meals for the community

Where: Walmart Supercenter, 1633 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Houma, LA

When: Starting Friday, Sept. 13, 10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT, daily until further notice

FREE WATER

Walmart donated water to the Patterson Community Center, who is distributing to the community

Where: 1101 First Street, Patterson, LA 70392

When: Friday, Sept. 13 starting at 10:00 a.m. CT

Walmart donated water to New Wine Church, who is distributing to the community

Where: 1929 West Airline Hwy, Laplace, LA 70068

When: Friday, Sept. 13 starting at 10:30 a.m. CT

Walmart donated water to H.O.P.E. Inc., who is distributing to the community

Where: Behrman Gym, 2529 General Mayer Avenue, New Orleans, LA

When: Friday, Sept. 13 starting at 12:00 p.m.