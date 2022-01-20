Warm up and Stay Cozy with These Safe Heating Practices

It’s getting cold in South Louisiana which means it’s time to break out the heaters from our closets and get them running! U.S. National Weather Service of New Orleans has provided safe heating practices as a reminder for us Cajuns.

If you’re planning on using a space heater to stay warm for the next few days, remember to follow all manufacturer safety instructions. Keep the space heater away from flammables and ensure it is on a flat, level surface to avoid tipping over. Make sure the area is ventilated and that carbon monoxide detectors are working properly. Also, have a fire extinguisher on hand just in case something goes wrong. It is recommended to keep electric heaters at least three feet from other objects.

If you don’t have a space heater, other heating devices can cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Devices that pose a hazard are portable gasoline heaters, propane heaters, natural gas heaters, and charcoal heaters.

Fireplaces are extremely cozy during these cold times but there are also some safe practices to remember. Ensure your flue is open and in working condition before starting a fire. It is recommended to never leave a fire unattended and to be sure it is completely out before going to sleep. Also, keep your hearth clear of any decoration, debris, or clutter. As always, keep a fire extinguisher easily accessible and close by just in case. Although sitting in front of a cozy fire is relaxing, it is recommended to use a barrier between the fire and yourself or pets. Also, make sure your smoke detectors work properly and have fresh batteries.

Grab your favorite sweatshirt, some hot chocolate, and get ready for this cold snap!