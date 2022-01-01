Watch live: Feed Your Soul is Ready to Roll!

Ring in the New Year with Safe Driving and Smarter Choices
December 31, 2021
Louisiana Medicaid Program Announces Plans to Expand Coverage to Disabled Children
January 1, 2022

The 133rd Rose Parade is taking place today in Pasadena, Ca.! This year, the parade features an official Louisiana state float for the first time ever

 

The float is decorated with 34,000 roses and handmade magnolias. The float honors the state’s first responders. Eight Louisiana ambassadors will be riding the float, including Houma native Dr. Brian Parker of Thibodaux Regional.

 

The Louisiana Travel Feed Your Soul float won the Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment.



 

Watch the Louisiana Travel Feed Your Soul float today at 10 AM CST. Tune into the 133rd Rose Parade on ABC, Hallmark or NBC, and remember to keep an eye out for float number 47.

 

You can also watch a live stream here:



Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

January 1, 2022

Freeze watch, wind advisory in effect for north Terrebonne, Lafourche

Read more