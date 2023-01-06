WATCH: United Houma Nation featured on NBC News “Changing The Narrative”

The United Houma Nation (UHN) and its impacts from climate change are featured in NBC News’ new digital TV series titled “Changing the Narrative”, which shares powerful stories of people working together to create lasting change in their communities.

UHN Principal Chief Lora Ann Chaisson and tribal citizens Louise Billiot, Dr. Shanondora Billiot and Abraham Parfait are interviewed in the news segment, and they each reveal different ways the UHN’s communities in coastal Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana have suffered greatly as a result of climate change and 2021’s category 4 Hurricane Ida. Chief Chaisson also discusses the UHN’s need for federal recognition.

The United Houma Nation’s story is one of several told in the “Changing The Narrative” series. “Changing The Narrative” was produced in conjunction with the National Day of Racial Healing, which is commemorated on January 17, 2023.

The United Houma Nation’s segment can be viewed below: