Water Conservation Notice issued for all Lafourche Parish Water District customers

Released as of Saturday, July 27, 2024, (1:30 pm)

For Immediate Release:

Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE for all customers in Lafourche Parish serviced by the District.

All customers are asked to conserve water and refrain from non-essential water use until further notice. This Water Conservation Notice is being issued in response to an oil spill in Bayou Lafourche. Cleanup crews are on site and the cleanup process is ongoing. At the time of this Public Service Announcement, the oil has not affected our treatment process. If this changes, customers will be notified immediately.

Your cooperation is vital to ensure adequate water quality and quantity are preserved for all communities within our water system. Thank you for your assistance.

Updates:

Customers should stay tuned to News Media outlets and monitor the Lafourche Parish Water District’s Website at www.lpwdla.org for further updates and additional information.