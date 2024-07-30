Water Conservation still in effect; samples indicate water quality not affected by oil spill

Water Conservation Update #2

Released as of Tuesday, July 30, 2024, (3:30 pm)

The WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE is still in effect for all customers in Lafourche Parish serviced by the District. This conservation notice is issued as a matter of caution in the event a long term shut down of our intakes is needed.

Sample results continue to indicate the oil spill has not affected the water quality at the treatment plant and water continues to be treated.

Your cooperation is vital to ensure adequate water quality and quantity are preserved for all communities within our water system. Thank you for your assistance.

Customers should stay tuned to News Media outlets and monitor the Lafourche Parish Water District’s Website at https://lpwdla.org for further updates and additional information.