Water leak repairs in Lafourche Parish are complete; Boil Water Advisory issued

Customer Update #3

Released as of Friday, January 26, 2024, (1:30pm)

For Immediate Release:

Repairs are complete on the water leak at the Lafourche Parish Water District’s South Treatment Plant. Water pressures should slowly increase throughout the day and night in the affected areas.

Remember, when your water service is re-established, all customers between the Hwy 654 Bridge (Gheens Bridge) and the Lafourche-Jefferson parish line will be on a Boil Water Advisory (Please visit Ipwdla.org to view the Boil Water Advisory). Also, all customers should refrain from non-essential water use until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation and patience.