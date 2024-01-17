Waterworks asks all customers to stop dripping faucets; Boil Water Advisory issued for areas of Bayou Black

Weekend Roundup: January 19-21January 17, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 has asked customers to stop dripping faucets now that temperatures are above freezing.
Waterworks is experiencing low water pressure in the Gibson, Montegut, Chauvin, Bourg, Pointe-Aux-Chenes and Dulac areas.
Notify Waterworks if you observe any water leaks, especially coming from unoccupied homes or camps. Please report any leaks observed to Waterworks for investigation at (985) 879-2495.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY ISSUED
January 17, 2024 1:45 PM – All Customers From Deadwood Dr at Highway 20 to 5149 Bayou Black Drive
And 5130 North Bayou Black Dr.
Customers Affected: 865
As a result of the recent weather conditions, the water pressure in this area has dropped below 20 PSI, therefore we are issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for All Customers From Deadwood Dr at Highway 20 to 5149 Bayou Black Drive and 5130 North Bayou Black Dr.
Click here to determine if you are included in the BWA. www.tpcw.org/advisory-map
Please boil your water for at least 1 minute in a hard, rolling boil before human consumption.